Letter: Remembering Dr. Joseph Lowery

Remembering Dr. Joseph Lowery
Dr. Joseph Lowery passed away on Friday, March 27. He was a giant of a man in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and civil rights movement.
Not only those institutions, but he was for years the pastor at Cascade Memorial United Methodist Church. He and I served on the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission from 1988 through 1992, we traveled together, ate many lunches together and the wealth of knowledge that he shared will never be forgotten. He encouraged me to stand up, speak up, because in his words to me, "If you don't who is going to?" He also advised me doing so can get very lonely at times.
His words are branded in my soul. I will honor him by doing what he told me to do. Praying for his family, he will never be forgotten.
Nicky Starling
Dalton
