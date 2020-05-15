Letter: Respect Life

Trump denied and people died, according to a letter to the editor in the May 5 Daily Citizen-News.
What exactly did Trump deny? He showed he took the new coronavirus (COVID-19) seriously by closing off flights to China, a move that was widely panned by Democrats such as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. The New York Times was also highly opposed to this move, calling it xenophobic.
There are also articles that talk about how the move to shut down the airlines was developed in conjunction with his own task force.
To make the claims that Trump doesn't care about coronavirus is fear mongering and dangerous for the public. The president and his pandemic task force want to fix this virus, but they're realistic in their expectations. People will die from the virus. That's a loss that we as a nation have to recognize, and to not recognize that is childish ego.
Democrats want everyone to survive, according to the letter writer.
Yet Democrats regularly fight to fund abortion service providers and to extend the legal framework for abortion. And abortion numbers are high. In its 2018-2019 annual report (the latest available) Planned Parenthood reported it performed 345,672 medical and surgical abortions. This doesn't count abortions performed outside of Planned Parenthood, or abortions caused by medication such as Plan B.
If no loss of life is to be tolerated, what do these numbers mean?
You might be tempted to say that aborted fetuses aren't lives. This simply isn't the case.
A heartbeat can be detected from five to six weeks, along with brain activity. Many abortions take place around the 13th week, where both a heartbeat and brain activity are detectable.
There are two ways to be declared legally dead, if there is no brain activity, or if a person's heart ceases to function.
That said, by aborting the fetus, you have legally killed someone. People might say that the fetus cannot survive on their own at the five-week mark, but then again, a newborn baby can't survive on its own. Would you kill a newborn? I guess Republicans aren't the only people that can be dubbed "science deniers."
The Weyman family
Chatsworth
