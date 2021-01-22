Letter: Retiring Whitfield Emergency Services director thankful for support from so many

Retiring Whitfield Emergency Services director thankful for support from so many
Today, I will retire from Whitfield County after 30-plus years of service.
You see, a long, long, time ago as a kid just graduating high school I told my father, a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office captain, that I wanted to work there. He said no, of course, but I persisted enough for him to finally say OK.
After a few years, I decided to go into private business so I left. After a few more years, I decided that private business wasn't the way for me and begged my way back into the sheriff's office. I have never looked back.
I worked my way up into Patrol Division sergeant. After 20 some years I took over in my current position as director of Whitfield County Emergency Services.
What a ride it has been. I feel my biggest accomplishment was overseeing the implementation of the new state of the art public safety communications system that has been online since 2017.
As I leave I just want to say thanks to my employees. You are only as good as the people you surround yourself with. I feel that I have the best. I want to thank all of the boards of commissioners I have served under for affording me the opportunity to serve in this capacity and for allowing me the resources to make it happen.
A special thanks to one of my mentors, Maj. John Gibson of the sheriff's office, who has always provided me support and to one of my best friends, Sheriff Scott Chitwood. Not only has Sheriff Chitwood supported me as Emergency Services director he also put up with me for 20-something years working for him, put up with me all of our youth years as classmates and -- unfortunately for him -- has served as my golf partner for years.
To everyone, thank you for your support. Most of all I have to thank my wife Laura for not only putting up with me but for for putting up with the long hours, the training and just the wear and tear of it all.
To the citizens of Whitfield County I want to say that it has been an honor and my privilege to have served you for most of my adult life. I can't wait to see what the next chapter in my life brings. I pray that God blesses you all, each and every day.
Signing off -- for now.
Claude Craig
Director of Emergency Services, Whitfield County
