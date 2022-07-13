You can have a mentally ill person’s gun when you can pry the school book from a child’s cold, dead hand.
Robb Parkland is an NRA-sympathizing, churchgoing Christian. Robb liked to join in church events. After reading John 6, Robb thought it would be fun to have an event. Robb hid loaves of bread and deep-fried catfish under a large table and after reading John 6 church members lined up as Robb handed out loaves and fishes from under the table, all in fun. But to Robb’s astonishment each plate he handed out had a gun on it. He couldn’t stop himself as each member danced away merrily shooting the guns in all directions.
Robb shook himself awake from the dream and looked out into the darkness remembering today was Election Day. Robb lived in a Republican-dominated state with open carry laws. The latest mass shootings indicates the police can do little with people having histories of mental problems.
Despite the Beatitudes, Robb believed the gun shop mythology, “It’s your God-given right to protect yourself,” for which no verse appears in the Bible. Obsession is inventing biblical Scripture, then saying it in God’s name.
Robb had always heard “Only good guys with guns can stop bad guys with guns." But school resource officer Scot Peterson faces 11 criminal charges purporting negligence concerning the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The police in Uvalde, Texas, did nothing for 77 minutes despite repeated 911 calls.
Robb heard Republicans declaring white replacement, but he knew he and his wife had never been able to afford more than one child, having suffered income inequality ever since Reagan’s presidency. CEOs' compensations rose 970.2% from 1978 to 2020, then 18.9% in 2021 alone. But Robb’s wages lately increased just 4.4%. Trump gave the rich a tax cut. The GOP takes 98% of the NRA’s election contributions and blocked red flag laws and domestic terrorist bills. Physical abusers of any age or status shouldn’t have a gun. Under the the assault weapons ban, from 1994 to 2004 the trajectory of mass shootings fell. Under open carry laws gun thefts increased 35%.
Robb kissed his child and wife as they started off to school not knowing whether he would ever see them again, ignoring the truth about guns, and went to vote Republican. Robb’s Second Amendment obsession, obviously, couldn’t be cured by loaves and fishes.
David Bean
Chatsworth
