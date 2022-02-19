Today I am announcing my candidacy for re-election to the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners District 1 seat. We have exciting projects ongoing and essential opportunities to pursue for the benefit of our entire community. In addition, the experience and knowledge I have gained over two terms will help keep our momentum going.
My 35-year banking career keeps me grounded in the county commission’s primary responsibility to manage every taxpayer dollar wisely. At the same time, my service on other boards has provided important knowledge of community strengths, opportunities and needs. These positions include The Dalton Convention Center, Dalton Whitfield Community Development Corp., The Land Bank and the North Georgia Regional Library Board.
If reelected, I commit to continued advocacy for smart expense management and tax reduction that — thanks to excellent teamwork by our county employees — has resulted in a 2-mill reduction in our property taxes. Beneficial community projects such as improved fire protection and the new Riverbend Park that will boast world-class facilities are also points of pride.
Important needs we face right now include upgrading our library via more funding, providing needed assistance to boost high quality housing stock and adding well-paying jobs that increase median pay. Continued sewer expansion is critical to attracting quality development to Whitfield County.
I encourage you to contact me with your questions, comments or concerns at (706) 277-5320 (home) or (706) 264-5903 (cell). Please leave a message and your call will be returned. Email contact is barry4commisioner@gmail.com.
While Whitfield County is not my original home, it is the home my wife, Kathy, and I chose. Our two sons were raised here and our roots run deep. I respectfully ask for your vote on May 24, 2022.
Barry W. Robbins
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.