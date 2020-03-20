Letter: Roman Open golf tournament canceled; you can still donate to support agencies it helps fund

In response to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and the accompanying restrictions on public gatherings and meetings that have been implemented, the Roman Open Board has made the decision to cancel this year's golf tournament.
Although we regret having to make this decision, we feel that this is necessary to protect the health and safety of our board members, golfers and volunteers. There are approximately 40 local charities that depend on the distributions that we make to help fulfill their missions and would ask that our golfers and sponsors still consider making a donation and we will prioritize these to support the agencies that are hardest hit responding to the local needs arising from this crisis. This can be done on our website, romanopen.com, or by emailing us at romanopencharities@yahoo.com.
We appreciate the community's support for our tournament over the last 44 years and look forward to returning next year with the Roman Open Tournament on May 10, 2021.
James Gordy
President, Roman Open Charities Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.