Letter: Saying goodbye to a friend

Saying goodbye to a friend
One day recently while I was shopping, I received a phone call that saddened my heart. It was the news that we never want to hear. One of our dear friends and loved ones had died.
The call was about the passing of a wonderful friend, Mildred Ivester. Mildred was a dear friend to a multitude of folks in and around Dalton. She was always a beautiful lady and a fine example of a friend, school teacher, nursing instructor and leader wherever she was. Always uplifting and very positive in her thoughts. She had a warm welcome to all, especially to strangers, inspiring everyone to do their best. Very honest, kind and extremely thoughtful to everyone. Yes, this dear lady was our friend. My friend.
Even though it's hard to accept that she has left this earth, it's comforting to know that she is now resting in the joy that she waited so long for. She is now with her Lord and Savior along with friends and loved ones gone on before. We say to her, "Having you for a friend has been an honor, dear lady."
Carole Stuart
Dalton
