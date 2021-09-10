Letter: School officials should show more leadership

As citizens, we expect our elected officials to make decisions based on what is best for the community taking advice from experts before making decisions.
Sadly, this has not been the case with policies regarding COVID-19 mitigation. Despite warnings from health experts, schools are closing, children and teachers are getting sick and there’s no backup plan in place. What we find astonishing is that this scenario comes as a surprise to school officials. If meteorologists warn of a coming winter storm, schools close in anticipation. Sometimes nothing happens, but they listen to the experts and take their advice doing what is in the best interest of the students.
We applaud the efforts of those parents who have filed complaints with the local school system, objecting to the “opt out” provision of the mask requirements. Parents are not allowed to choose whether their child will abide by the schools’ code of conduct or follow the dress policies, so why can they opt out of taking action that directly affects the health of others?
We have seen leadership from Dalton City Council members in setting up vaccine and antibody clinics for our citizens. This is what it means to be an elected official: taking action to protect the community. This group of parents is similarly taking a leadership role in trying to protect our students. Too bad the people elected to do that job have abdicated responsibility.
Debby Peppers
Whitfield Democratic Committee Chair
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.