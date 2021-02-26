Letter: Shelby Peeples' impact on Alzheimer's Association was immeasurable

The Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association was deeply saddened to hear the news of Shelby Peeples' passing. So many nonprofit organizations have been greatly impacted by his generosity over the years. For the Alzheimer’s Association, it goes back to 1982. He sponsored the very first Memory Walk (now Walk to End Alzheimer’s) in 1995.
Since then, the Peeples family has given countless hours of their time and energy in supporting our organization. When a volunteer asked Mr. Peeples for anything, he never said no. But, by far the most generous of gifts was our office space at 922 E. Morris St. In 2009, the association was seeking a place with cheaper rent in order to cut expenses. When Shelby heard about the need for carpet for the new office space that was identified, he did not donate carpet but he donated the use of an entire building.
Over the course of approximately six months, Shelby's crew turned the shell of a building with hanging ceilings, exposed wires and holes in the floor into the up-to-date, functional offices on East Morris Street. Completely renovated with new carpet, paint, roof and more, all while preserving some of the historic qualities, the rent-free building has allowed the association to serve thousands of families across North Georgia struggling to cope with Alzheimer's or dementia with free programs and services. If you asked him why he supported the Alzheimer's Association, he always said “I was blessed not to be affected by the disease."
The Peeples family has given countless hours of their time and energy in supporting every Alzheimer's Association's "Dancing Stars of Dalton" through on-stage participation, serving on planning committees and working prior to and the night of the event to make sure everything went well.
We hear so many families say “The Alzheimer's Association was a lifeline for my family during our journey through Alzheimer's." Without the ongoing support from Mr. Peeples and his family for almost 30 years, the lifeline they refer to may not have happened. Saying that we are grateful for Mr. Peeples is really an understatement. He helped change lives in the community through his enormous generosity, not only of donations but mostly his time and passion.
On behalf of the thousands of North Georgia families that found their lifeline during a very difficult journey with Alzheimer’s, we thank you and your beautiful family.
Linda Davidson
Executive director
Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter
Freda Stephenson
Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter
staff member for the North Georgia Service Area
