Letter: Social workers have a passion to serve

March is Social Work Month, which recognizes the work social workers have done for their communities and country.
Social workers have been around for many generations and have spoken out for the people they serve at the individual level and policy level. They empower their clients in their most challenging moments, whether it be linking them to resources for housing or food or providing emotional support. They can work in different settings -- from schools to nonprofit organizations, to hospitals -- and provide most of the mental health care. In these settings, they have many roles and can work with diverse populations -- from adults to the elderly to families. No matter what role or setting social workers are in, they strive to put their clients' needs first.
They have a strong passion for helping improve the outcomes of those they serve, which is a reminder of why they chose this profession. It is also to advocate for those who cannot speak out and to help others realize their strengths. This month take the time to thank a social worker for their support and work in your community. As a future social worker, I want to thank all the social workers who have taught me what I have learned so far from my field instructor to the social work professors at Dalton State College.
Stephanie Cervantes
Dalton
