Letter: Speak out for free speech

We've all heard about how conservatives' speech is being blocked on the internet or labeled "misinformation." But if you think it's limited to the internet, think again. It has permeated every aspect of American life.
In 2018, a well-known singer was removed as grand marshal of the Nashville Christmas parade because the organizers thought his comments about another celebrity were inappropriate. In another Tennessee case, a football coach was fired for comments posted on social media about former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, even though she has no connections to Tennessee and wasn't running for anything at the time. So why would anyone in the Volunteer State care?
We used to have individual freedoms and liberties. Now, we have third parties who have set themselves up as arbiters of speech, determining what the rest of us can say, do and think. Even in once-tolerant fields of endeavor such as teaching, there's no longer free speech without fear of reprisal.
How did this happen? When good people do nothing, bad people win. But what can anyone do? Sadly, not much except raise as much ruckus as possible and hope someone out there is listening who agrees with you. The very future of the country depends on you doing just that. And while you're at it, be sure not to mention that you're a Republican.
Charles Hyder
Dalton
Commented
