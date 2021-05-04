Letter: St. Mark's Preschool appreciates support for 5K fundraiser

St. Mark's Preschool appreciates support for 5K fundraiser
On behalf of St. Mark's Preschool, I want to thank everyone who supported Peter's Free Wheelin' 5K during the month of April. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing us to make the race virtual, we are very appreciative for the support we received from our community sponsors and members of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. We are also very grateful to Team Emily, a former student of the preschool. Her family and friends continue to support the race every year.
The preschool continually strives to provide a unique setting where typical and special needs children come to together to learn. We are so blessed to be a part of a community that gives from the heart.
Thank you!
Laura Bock
St. Mark's Preschool
