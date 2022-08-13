Recently, I read several articles stating that Marjorie Taylor Greene called stepparents “fake.”
Being someone who likes to verify what he reads I found videos of MTG saying exactly what I had read. Google: MTG fake parents. When did this turn of events take place and by whose authority? MTG’s?
Are these now the new Christian Nationalist values? I ask because I am perplexed. You see I am a stepfather. I have been for the past 39 years. I am also a stepgrandfather. Am I a “fake"? Have my son and grandson been cheated by my presence? Is my oldest any “less” a son than his siblings? Is my oldest grandson any “less” a grandchild than his cousins? Thousands of blended families live in Greene's 14th Congressional District. Have we lived lives with our stepchildren that were “fake"? Honestly, have we?
My conflict with MTG does not end there, my father’s mother remarried, and Ralph Menchey was my Pap. I loved that man, and he loved me. I miss him as much as I miss my Nanny. My father got on his knees and unabashedly cried when Pap was buried. Nothing “fake” about it.
I have the letters my Pap sent my father from North Africa, Italy and South France while he was serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. Letters my father kept safely stored for me, my children and grandchildren to read and better understand our family.
Yes! Our family. Period. End of story.
Fred Gould
Chatsworth
