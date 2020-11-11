Letter: Stop putting politics ahead of lives

We are so disappointed that the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners chose politics over the lives of Whitfield County residents and visitors.
To vote against masks, something that has been proven to lower the transmission rate and thus the death rate of a deadly virus shows where their priorities are. We will vote for people who care about the people they work for, not people who care only about politics.
What makes this area so special that we do not care about other people? Even in 1918-1919 during the flu pandemic, people wore masks or risked fines or jail.
I was taught that my right to extend my arm ends where someone else's nose begins. In this case, it is my right to breathe without a mask ends where other people are breathing.
Please stop putting politics ahead of lives.
Dr. and Mrs. Richard Spanjer
Dalton
