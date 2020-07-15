Letter: Stop vehicle traffic inside parks

Stop vehicle traffic inside parks
The recreation centers should be a safe environment for children. After all, these facilities are created to attract and entertain children. But safety does not seem to be the top priority at Heritage Point Park. Adult convenience takes precedence over children's safety.
During recent baseball practices and games, I have witnessed vehicle traffic inside the gate and fenced areas of the ball fields. I'm not referring to golf carts, but vehicles like the large black GMC Denali truck that entered the park and drove around the concession stand during one Thursday evening.
Children of all ages were on the fields playing scheduled baseball games. Parents, grandparents and young siblings were in the area watching the games. This space should be safe for foot traffic and off-limits to vehicle traffic during scheduled games and practices.
I have already contacted Dalton rec director Mike Miller on more than one occasion about this dangerous issue. But he seems unconcerned and has not done anything to stop the vehicle traffic.
I now bring this issue before the public, since it's our tax money that pays for the recreation centers and the salaries of those who direct what goes on inside the gates of these centers. Children's lives matter. Stop the vehicle traffic inside the fenced areas.
Georgia Lund
Dalton
Dalton Parks and Recreation Department Director Mike Miller responds:
"The safety and health of players and guests in our parks is our top priority. I wasn't aware of the incident referred to here with the black truck until I was contacted by the newspaper. We are investigating to determine who might have been driving that vehicle and why it was in that area, but we don't believe the truck was being driven by anyone on our staff. We do not allow vehicles other than golf carts in those areas when games are being played. I'm working with my staff to make sure going forward that we always have the physical barriers to entry put in place to keep vehicles out when games are being played. There are signs that indicate where vehicles aren't allowed. Also, I encourage anyone who sees something unsafe at one of our parks to contact the department at (706) 278-5404 main office or (706) 313-6107 Heritage Point contact number, so that our staff can address it immediately."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.