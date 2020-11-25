Stopping wannabe dictators
The presidential election is over but the Republican nonsense didn't stop. A Republican pundit said Joe Biden had no mandate because only about half the country voted for him. Biden got more votes than any president in history.
Biden got 5 million more than Donald Trump, who had gotten 2.8 million less votes than Hillary Clinton. Trump had the right to contest the result but, now, it's mentally delusional.
Biden's margin of victory was higher than at least six other presidents and Republicans have won the popular vote just once in the last eight elections.
In Georgia, exit poll data shows Biden increased white evangelical support by 9% over Hillary Clinton from 2016. Seemingly, the election caused some evangelical leaders to change their religious tune.
Robert Jeffress said "Human government and rulers change at God's direction and design. Our faith and our salvation lie not in any human ruler."
And, after attending church, evangelicals can't know what God has in mind. Nonsense, people voting for president and ignoring Trump's immorality is not what God has in mind. The claim that God anointed Trump failed because evangelical faith turned into the idolatry. The Ten Commandments warns against that. Idolatry is a mental dependency suggesting evangelicals care more about material possessions than their religion, which is evidenced by ignoring Trump's roughly 22,000 false or misleading statements.
Moreover, would Republican evangelicals call Matthew 25:35-36 socialism?
The mental failure by Trump and his supporters is the belief that somebody else is responsible for their failures -- Deep State, QAnon, fake news -- which is ruining our country.
The snowflake Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler whined to Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about the vote count, which, to me, says it's a universal understanding that Republicans are supposed to help each other steal elections.
Part of the reason for Georgia's demographic shift to Democratic belongs to the Republican refusal to accept the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Rural hospitals closed, ruining local economies and forcing an urban shift for job seekers.
Republicans rejected the ACA costing Georgia billions.
So enough religiously moral and well-informed people voted to stop wannabe dictator Trump. How about conman Trump in 2024? I'd say the attorney general in New York state has a long memory and Trump's tax reckoning will occur before then.
Trump pouts on some golf course while thousands die of COVID-19.
David Bean
Chatsworth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.