Letter: Support bill that protects our seniors

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's recent series "Unprotected" brought to light very concerning deficiencies within the state's oversight of senior living facilities.
Forty percent of residents in all residential care facilities have Alzheimer's or other dementias, according to the Alzheimer's Association. This terrible disease is very close to me because of the 10-year impact had my grandmother and the two-year impact that had on my father. I am devoted to removing this horrible disease from our society.
People with Alzheimer's and dementia experience unique symptoms, such as impaired communication and behavioral changes that require unique care. Without adequate training, our care workforce is unprepared to identify and response to these unique care needs.
I was pleased to see the HB 987 pass through the House floor by a significant margin. This bill addresses creating higher standards of care and a certification for providers with "memory care units." It will also ensure competency-based dementia training of all staff, including increased on-going training requirements as well as require higher staff-to-resident ratios in assisted living and memory care units.
Thank you again Rep. Kasey Carpenter for voting yes to HB 987. I ask Sen. Chuck Payne to vote yes for HB 987 and taking this important step to protecting our seniors, especially those living with Alzheimer's or another dementia.
Dr. Chris Stearns
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.