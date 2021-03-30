Support effort to protect child abuse victims in Georgia
House Bill 109 has recently been passed in the Georgia House of Representatives and has crossed over to the Senate to be voted on. House Bill 109 wants to protect individuals who have suffered from childhood sexual abuse by adding an extension to the statute of limitation and allowing these individuals to press charges if they were not able to before.
I encourage all citizens to reach out to their representatives and urge them to vote yes. Children are a vulnerable population and may have a hard time reporting traumatic experiences due to fear.
Thank you for your support.
Megan Richards
Dalton
