Letter: Support Jevin Jensen for county commission chair

Whitfield County already faced significant economic challenges prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, and it is imperative we make every possible effort to make the best decisions regarding leadership as we emerge from the economic shutdown. Too often local elections come down to popularity contests or who can receive support from a select group of people. Anyone who is civic minded has witnessed the widespread attitude of apathy surrounding community initiatives, government outreach efforts and even elections. There is one person, however, who as a non-elected citizen has for several years attended or been involved in virtually every public government meeting ranging from county commission meetings and Dalton City Council meetings to city council meetings at our smaller municipalities.
As chair of the volunteer Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) committee, I can attest that attendance at our open meetings was very poor and citizens missed a great opportunity to learn more about the finances and needs of the Dalton-Whitfield community. Again, there was one citizen who took the time to attend almost every one of the 15 or so three-hour meetings while taking notes and asking questions. The citizen I’m referring to is Jevin Jensen, candidate for chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners.
Jevin has over 20 years of business management experience for a large, publicly traded company where he developed and managed multi-million dollar budgets and directly led hundreds of employees. Jevin has served on multiple local boards of directors and often volunteers in a leadership capacity on these boards. Maybe most importantly, Jevin has for the last three years personally invested in our community by rebuilding a local business and becoming an active partner in the communities his business serves.
I believe he will bring the same customer-focused approach he uses concerning his business to the county at large and will make every attempt to listen to all segments of our county’s population while treating every citizen with respect. As has been the case in his business career, Jevin will lead by example while making sure that county employees feel empowered to provide suggestions and work toward a more efficient, citizen-focused local government. Jevin has demonstrated profound understanding and knowledge of the county budget and I feel that his experience coupled with his desire to see Whitfield County flourish in a fiscally responsible manner is just what our community needs.
Chris Shiflett
Rocky Face
