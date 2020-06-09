Letter: Swimming among ignorance

A quote contributed to Warren Buffet says “When the tide goes out you, see who’s swimming naked,” which means, during good economic times it’s not obvious how successful people or businesses are. But in bad times the truth is laid bare. Indeed, Donald Trump’s lack of responsibility and discipline during the coronavirus pandemic exposed many problems.
Despite Trump’s trillions of dollars in deficits, long lines of people waiting for free food reveal the naked truth that the working class has little financial strength to weather the lockdown. Without a vaccine, the “liberate” movement wants you to risk your life going back to work while COVID-19 is still spreading. Most Republicans care little about economic inequality and the lockdown seems to confirm how little working people benefited from Trump’s tax cut. But, a provision placed by Senate Republicans in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act gives the 43,000 already earning above $1 million annually an average $1.7 million tax break. Your $1,200 looks like crumbs compared to what Trump likely gave himself.
Trump pressured Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell kept interest rates low, allowing companies, now going bankrupt, to stay in business with cheap money while investors gambled in a federally subsidized overvalued market. So, in this coronavirus-linked recession, Powell can’t lower interest rates leaving us nothing to do but borrow trillions more on top of the trillions lost to Trump’s tax cut.
Republicans like to say many people die of the flu and traffic accidents yearly. People don’t wear seatbelts; alcohol contributes to 40% of accidents, speeding 30%, reckless driving 33% while 39% die in single-vehicle crashes. The 61,000 flu-related deaths in 2017-2018 coincided with only 37.1% of adults getting a flu shot. Those causes of death express bad “individual” choices. The naked truth is Trump denied COVID-19 and Americans died through no fault of their own.
Is our medical system better than universal health care? America’s coronavirus morality rate is 23.13 per 100,000 people but, Germany’s is 8.91, Canada’s 12.35, Denmark’s 8.87, Portugal’s 10.75, South Korea’s .50 and Japan’s .46, each having universal health care. Certainly, some countries have higher mortality rates, but the absurdity is U.S. health care cost the most.
Trump blamed Obama for having faulty COVID-19 test for a disease that didn’t exist until 2019. A March 1 lockdown could have saved as many as 54,000 lives. Trump has failed America.
David Bean
Chatsworth
