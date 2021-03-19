Letter: Take time to honor COVID-19's victims

Please honor COVID victims
The Whitfield County Democratic Committee is inviting citizens to attend a ceremonial planting of a tree in memory of COVID-19 victims on Saturday at 2 p.m. The ceremony will be held in Civitan Park. I shall attend, and you should too, and here is why.
A moment of commemoration for those who lost their lives to the pandemic, which is certainly not over but is thankfully reaching its end, is right, proper and decent. It is something our county and city governments ought to support wholeheartedly.
But this can hardly be expected considering that many of our political leaders belong to the dominating "nutty" wing of the GOP, for whom COVID-19 was "a hoax," "nothing but a flu," "nothing but hysteria" and for whom safety precautions -- such as masking -- have been viewed as a "political" statement. For them, refusing to wear a mask, and thereby endangering fellow citizens, is seen as an expression of "personal freedom." Of course, folks who hold such views voted Marjorie Taylor Greene into the U.S. House of Representatives, are undermining our democracy by not recognizing election results, subscribe to unsubstantiated conspiracies, believe scientific research and its results are just a matter of opinion, and so on ad nauseam.
To be sure, Democrats have their nut jobs in kind. The better part of them, however, accept election results, embrace the veracity of scientific investigation and recognize an unfounded conspiracy theory when they hear one.
So, on this occasion of respecting the memory of the departed and those who grieve their passing, the Whitfield County Democratic Committee is taking the lead where others in our community have failed. That is the simple truth.
Let us follow their lead and come together as citizens of the world and denizens of this county to pay honor to whom honor is due. I hope to see you at the ceremony!
Jan Pourquoi
Varnell
