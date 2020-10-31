Letter: Teachers continue to contribute to communities after retirement

Teachers continue to contribute to communities after retirement
Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, Nov. 1, as Retired Educators Day in the state of Georgia. Most people have fond memories of those teachers who helped to mold their lives into being productive citizens. After retiring, these educators continue to provide leadership for many different organizations in their communities. They are active in civic clubs, churches, hobby groups and many other associations.
Locally, the Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association continues to unite retired educators for fellowship, service and support. Please join us in recognizing the ongoing contributions of retired educators to the better of our communities.
Terry Phelps
President, Dalton Whitfield Murray
Retired Educators Association
