Letter: Thank you, Community Hospice

We had just come from the doctor. It was cancer with nothing left to do except pray and wait. The doctor didn’t think home health or hospice was needed yet, but the mother of this 48-year-old, special needs child did need help, and that help came in the person of Annalee Harlan who, when she learned about the situation, acted immediately.
By the next day, Community Hospice which is owned by Harlan, had delivered a hospital bed, medications and oxygen. The nurses were there to assess the situation and determine how best to help not only the patient but, equally important, the family.
One day a hospice associate was visiting and showing our family member photos on her phone — really connecting with her and caring for her well beyond just her physical needs.
Community Hospice never failed us. They walked with us every step of the way. Day or night they were there when needed. This was more that just a job to them.
Should your family ever be in need, please consider Community Hospice. The owner doesn’t have to do this type work, she chooses to. When you find a heart that wants to do this work, that is the heart you want guiding your family through the most difficult time of any family’s life. That light may be your only light during a very dark period.
So with all our heart we thank the Community Hospice team for making our family’s transition more manageable.
The family of Michelle Lynette Hill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.