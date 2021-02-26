Letter: Thanking many others involved in local mass vaccination efforts

It has been touching to receive so many thanks and warm words from our community and the Daily Citizen-News for our involvement in the COVID-19 vaccination effort. I should give credit to others, without whose help it would be an impossible mission. I would also like to give a sequence of events.
All licensed physicians in Georgia received an invitation from the Georgia Department of Public Health in mid-November. Concerned about our first responders and receiving encouragement from our city administration, I began the process of enrollment to become a vaccine provider. Our local public health director Dr. Zachary Taylor and his staff provided me help with the application process and then they vaccinated our Dalton Fire Department and Dalton Police Department.
Once the process of enrollment was near completion, our Public Safety Commission liaison and Councilmember Annalee Harlan expanded our commitment to vaccinate all eligible Georgia residents. She had the vision and ability to implement this program. We have significant contributions from Whitfield County personnel and from our local public health department which has provided, to date, vaccines and the personnel for preparation. Our Dalton Convention Center staff has been our host.
Our vaccination drive-thrus are a team effort. Many volunteers and first responders make it possible to vaccinate and give first aid, if needed, as well as providing security and traffic control. When vaccine supplies improve and there are more eligible groups, we will become an independent mass vaccine provider giving the area additional sites and vaccine supply.
Once again this effort would not be possible without the many volunteer nurses, paramedics, EMTs, pharmacists, my physician colleagues and our first responders. Your recognition has been overwhelming and we thank you.
Please continue the mitigation guidelines until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says otherwise.
Dr. Luis M. Viamonte
Dalton
