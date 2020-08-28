Letter: Thanking the community for supporting efforts to feed children

Thanks to the community for helping to feed children in need
In this time of difficulty and uncertainty for so many, it's helpful to focus on some of the good things that are happening in our community.
Nine years ago, the Daily Citizen-News ran an article about a project we had started at Valley Point Elementary School to send food home with disadvantaged children on the weekend called NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard). We were overwhelmed by the support we received from the community, including partnering with the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. It was a blessing, and we were incredibly grateful to the many people, businesses and civic groups that got behind us to make NIMBY a reality.
Fast forward nine years, and we are still sending food home with students, and still just as overwhelmed by our generous and compassionate community. While we wish the need did not exist, we are so proud to live in a town that continues to rally to meet it.
Which is why we wanted to share a little bit of good news …
Earlier this year, we were contacted by Novalis Innovative Flooring. They had heard about our work at Valley Point and wanted to know if they could sponsor us for a competition being hosted by Floor Covering News. Novalis is near Valley Point and truly wanted to make an impact on the area where they are located. Of course, we said yes!
Little did we know, the blessing Novalis was going to send our way. Over the past few months, Novalis has worked hard to bring this funding to Dalton. They have supported our mission, believed in our community and won a national competition -- resulting in an award to NIMBY that covers much of our expenses for much of the school year. This is the largest business donation we have ever received, and we couldn't let it pass without thanking them!
Since it had been a while, we reread what we wrote to you all nine years ago, and were shocked by how true it still rings:
"We will continue to send food and clothing home for as long as the need exists, and your contributions will continue to make a difference in so many lives. Even those who aren't NIMBY recipients are being affected by your generosity because we are seeing that in a community as strong as ours, no matter what happens in the economy, we will take care of our neighbors - in our backyards."
Samantha Wolf Bearden
Dalton
