Letter: Thanks for making the St. Mark's Preschool Chili Supper fundraiser a success

Thanks for making St. Mark's Preschool Chili Supper a success
On behalf of St. Mark's Preschool, I would like to thank everyone who supported our annual Chili Supper fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 6.
Even during a pandemic with restrictions and guidelines, our local community helped to make it successful. A special thanks to The Chop Shop and Mama Wilson's Homemade Cookies and Cakes for your support.
Of course, an event such as this takes many hours and many volunteers. The parents, advisory board members, former teachers and parishioners who worked the event -- a big thanks to you! Through our fundraiser we are able to continue to provide a setting where typical and special needs children and their families come together to learn
Thank you!
Laura Bock
Director, St. Mark's Preschool
