Letter: Thanks to kind Whitfield County residents

I want to reach out to the couple that happened to be in our local Dollar Store in Tennga from Whitfield County and paid our bill at the register. I cannot thank you enough and was so humbled. We usually do that ourselves.
My bigger concern was with our cashier and his testimony. I hope we can pay forward your generosity and very soon.
You are both wonderful, I feel so undeserving, so many people need this more than us, your giving made me even more humble.
Thank you ever so much again.
God bless you both and I hope we all have such open hearts and extend those blessings.
Kristeal Bailey
Old Fort, Tennessee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.