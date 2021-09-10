Letter: Thanks to person who turned in sunglasses

I want to share my story of an event I experienced. In today's world of turmoil, violence, unrest and negativity, I find it a refreshing, feel-good story that lit up my day. Perhaps it can light up the day of some of your readers.
On Thursday, July 22, I went to our Food City store here in Chatsworth. I placed my well-worn pilot's sunglasses on the neck of my T-shirt and went about my shopping for 25 minutes, going up and down about every aisle. When I was walking to check out I noticed my sunglasses were gone. I frantically retraced my footsteps through every aisle, but to no avail. They were lost. I was totally devastated.
Fast forward to July 27. I once again went to Food City to get some more groceries. On a whim, I decided to check with the front service desk to see if someone had turned in my sunglasses. The manager, April, unlocked the service desk drawer and handed me my lost sunglasses. I was ecstatic. I had been depressed at the loss of my well-worn pilot's sunglasses.
Let me explain the reason my sunglasses were so special and sentimental. Those sunglasses go back to my Army days. As a combat veteran of Vietnam, those glasses were a part of me. Unless you've been there and done that, you can't comprehend the attachment some things can bring to an ex-soldier.
If you are the one who turned in my sunglasses, I want you to know how much I appreciate it. You just don't know the joy you brought me. When April handed me my sunglasses, I immediately sent a prayer asking God to bless and enrich the lives of you and yours. I'm sure if I look up honesty and integrity in the dictionary, I'll see your name right there.
O. Jay Green
Chatsworth
