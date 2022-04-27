On behalf of St. Mark’s Preschool and St. Mark’s Church, I want to thank everyone who came out to support Peter's Free Wheelin’ 5K on Saturday, April 23. It was a beautiful day and certainly reflected the wonderful spirit of our diverse community. It was a wonderful celebration of the life of Peter Andersen and a celebration of all children.
To start the 5K race, we had four disabled “athletes” and their "angels," who pushed the “athletes” in their specially designed chairs. There was a range in ages and all very excited about the unique opportunity to participate. One of the "athletes," 16-year-old Emily Sanchez, a former St. Mark's Preschool student had her own cheerleaders — Team Emily — organized by her parents, Veronica and Ezekiel Sanchez. They were 150 members strong traveling from all over just to cheer for Emily and support the cause. A big, big thanks to this special family! We had approximately 125 race participants and all seemed to be enjoying the day.
As with all fundraisers and races, there are so many people to thank. The incredibly generous La Esperanza Bakery brought their van and donated pastries for everyone to enjoy. Ms. Elsa Martinez provided us with an invigorating Zumba warmup. Rick Zeisig provided us with fantastic music. Sassy Celebrations provided the enthusiastic yard decorations. The preschool parents donated bottled water and fruit. I also want to thank the race committee, the local police and fire department, the Junior ROTC from Dalton High School and all the other volunteers, who worked tirelessly to make the event a success. A big, big thank you to all our sponsors, too numerous to list here, who made it all possible!
And a very, very special thank you to all who share and support our commitment to making a difference in the lives of children — to Mohawk and the Roman Open and other anonymous donors who have supported us through the years — enabling us to continue providing a unique setting where typical and special needs children and their families come together to learn.
Laura Bock
St. Mark’s Preschool
