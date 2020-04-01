Letter: The clabber of human kindness

It took only a few years for the milk of human kindness to turn to clabber. Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the amount of hatred spewed from one group of people at another. A good way to ruin your day before it starts is to take even a brief peek at Today's Forum any morning of the week.
Compassion has been sacrificed on the altar of political savagery. Anti-Trump "talking head" Bill Maher even wished for a national recession to get Trump out of office. U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-South Carolina, said Democrats should use the pandemic as "a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision." The result has been the ability to stuff millions of dollars of pure pork into virus legislation because of the urgent need to pass the bill. This certainly brings to memory Rahm Emanuel's advice to President Barack Obama, "You never let a serious crisis go to waste."
Because we learned nothing from the history of the Great Depression, unimaginable debt will be incurred supposedly to stem the likely threat of another recession or depression from this pandemic. Because of poor policies by the Federal Reserve in the 1930s, that depression was far worse than it should have been, according to Ben Bernanke, a past chairman of the Federal Reserve Board. Slow and damaging responses by the Fed almost sank this country. It took a world war to turn the economy back to capitalism and prosperity. The depression and the war brought this country together in a sense of unity and loving purpose like never before and only once since after 9/11.
Both of my parents as teenagers survived the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic unscathed. Without the expectation of finding a miracle cure, the best advice then was the same as now: stay home, wear a mask when out, wash your hands and love and take care of your neighbor. Still good advice.
Ina Fay Manly
Dalton
