The good news first
The Dow Industrial Average is setting records and is over 34,000. The S&P 500 set a record at 4,141.59. Housing starts are way up. The University of Michigan's consumer index rose to the highest level since March 2020. President Biden's stimulus increased retail sales 9.8%. Unemployment fell in Georgia to 4.5%.
President Biden gave Trump his wish and is pulling out of Afghanistan, the longest-running war in American history. Time for Afghanistan to sink or swim on its own.
Georgia's Senate Democrat Jon Ossoff negotiated a deal between LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation that saved the new $2.6 billion Korean electric battery plant here in Georgia that is projected to create 2,600 jobs. Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock is working on the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. Georgia's farmers hired more than 27,600 migrant workers last year. Warnock is trying to cut the H-2A paperwork. Farmers in South Georgia are now hiring to work 12-14 hour days in 95-100 degree heat. I'm sure your children need to learn good old-fashioned responsibility.
The bad news from the Trump era is there have been 4,112 COVID-19 cases in Murray County and 14,719 Whitfield County. An AP-NORC poll said 36% of Republicans won't get vaccinated. Of the five worst states with COVID-19 vaccination rates of less than 40% all are in the South with Georgia number five. Marjorie Taylor Greene still hasn't been vaccinated and was only one of two Republicans who voted against reauthorizing the National Marrow Donor Program.
When Dalton, Whitfield County and Murray County governments start spending the $39 million from Biden's American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 they should remember Marjorie Taylor Greene voted against it. And now Greene wants to start an Anglo-Saxon party that would exclude 65% of all Americans. What's next: rise of an Aryan party or friendship with suspected sex offender? Republicans are going to Florida to kowtow to the dictator wannabe "January 6th" Donald Trump. The Republican god Trump started a tariff war and now we can't get enough computer chips but the foreign trade deficit is setting record highs. Biden is good news. Republicans are the same old bad news.
David Bean
Chatsworth
