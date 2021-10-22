Letter: The issue of slavery

The issue of slavery
There seems to be no time in recorded history when slavery did not exist. That includes the undiscovered-by-Europeans region of North America. Before Europeans decided to settle in this wild place, warring indigenous tribes were conquering and enslaving other tribes. All the trivializing words in all the languages cannot hide the fact that slavery still exists in many countries.
That sad fact furthers the vexation suffered by pious do-gooders who insist on dividing Americans into two groups: you are either oppressed victims (as a result of historic slavery) or evil victimizers. Pretty soon we may again be eating at separate lunch counters.
Why was this chosen as a good way to divide the country? It is still a sore spot on the psyche of a country not far removed from the abolition of slavery. The year 1619 was not the first time slaves were brought to America. According to Boston University professors Linda Heywood and John Thornton, the first enslaved Africans in what is now the United States came with the Spanish occupation of Florida about 1565. Emancipation was ordered in 1863.
In 1971, a well-known communist, Saul Alinsky, published a book which became the playbook for socialists on how to intensify the unease which existed between the races. Alinsky called "Rules for Radicals" "a primer" for socialists. He pointed out that to continue the quest for government power, they must keep shaking up the system.
What is working for this government is fear. Our Washington, D.C., elites have weaponized fear. It appears easier to control the thinking of millions of citizens if they are kept in a state of perpetual fear.
As a result, we have become obsessed with our personal safety. To convince ourselves that we will not die from this new virus, we accept a vaccine, wrap our faces in cloth or paper masks (not N95) and stay bunkered down at home so we feel safe. Really?
If you follow the science you know that natural immunity follows having COVID-19, but the government diktat is that everyone must take the vaccine shots or suffer consequences; natural immunity doesn't count. When we cede our individual freedom to the government, we are giving up our constitutional rights. That, in a nutshell, is modern slavery. I chose to take the shots, but you shouldn't be forced to.
Ina Fay Manly
Dalton
