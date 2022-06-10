I am very sad about the recent shootings of children and their teachers in Texas. I am also very angry. I hear “He was mentally ill or sick or crazy.” Maybe he was, but how many “sick/ill/crazy” people are there? Perhaps our whole country is sick to continue allowing such atrocities. A healthy nation should not allow an 18-year-old, who is subject to age check in some cases, to buy assault rifles and ammunition. A healthy nation should not continue to avoid the truth by talking around the subject, discussing mental illness, unfortunate childhood or even motivation.
The real question is guns. Never would I deny a person his or her hunting gun or even perhaps a handgun, but we are gun crazy in our culture. Why do we continue to elect public servants who seem to love their political status more than they love children? Why do we vote for candidates who talk guns, talk Second Amendment and even picture themselves holding guns in political ads? Why do we accept and support such? It’s an evasion of the responsibility that is the very essence of freedom. It’s a denial of “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness” to the precious ones who died recently. God help us to look honestly into ourselves and find answers because change begins with us.
Mary Etta Sanders
Dalton
