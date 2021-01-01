The Salvation Army needs your help like never before
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army is seeing requests for services continue to rise at an all-time high and need the help of generous donors like never before.
This holiday season's iconic red kettle campaign has seen fewer volunteers ringing bells, consumers carrying less cash and coins, and a noticeable decline in foot traffic around red kettle locations.
Therefore, The Salvation Army of Whitfield, Murray and Gordon County has seen a significant decrease in funds raised through the red kettles. We are down $20,000, according to Capt. Arnaldo Pena, which could limit our capability to provide services for the most vulnerable in our area. To help meet the increased need, The Salvation Army is asking donors to consider how they can provide help and hope during the remainder of the holiday season.
Capt. Pena states with there are a number of families becoming homeless due to COVID-19 and we have only seen this continue to rise over the past several months. Lodging requests are up to an all-time high. We have never had so many asking for lodging.
How you can help:
• The best way to ensure The Salvation Army's vital services continue in Whitfield, Murray and Gordon County is with a sustaining monthly gift of $25 per month at https://give.salvationarmyusa.org.
• Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specifying the amount.
• Give any amount by texting "KETTLES" to 91999.
• Mail a check payable to The Salvation Army to P.O. Box 1463, Dalton, GA, 30722.
Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within our community. Visit SalvationArmyGeorgia.org to donate or learn more about how you can help.
If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit our office at 1109 N. Thornton Ave. or call our main office at (706) 278-3966.
The Salvation Army of Whitfield, Murray and Gordon County
