I am announcing my candidacy for reelection to the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, District 3.
Although I was elected in a special election last year, I am proud of the positive impact the board of commissioners has made for the benefit of the residents of Whitfield County. We have reduced property taxes by 10% this past year, obtained grants as new funding sources and implemented goals and performance-based pay increases for county employees.
In addition to this, we have delivered pay bonuses to our well-deserving and professional first responders.
In closing, I am thankful for the confidence the voters of District 3 have placed in me and, if reelected, I will continue to strive to help make Whitfield County the most prosperous county in Georgia in which to work, play and raise a family.
John Thomas
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, District 3
