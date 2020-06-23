Letter: Thoughts on the Johnston statue and those who want it moved

As someone who did not grow up in Georgia, I am no expert on Civil War history. However, as someone who has called Dalton home for the past 34 years it really bothers me to see what is happening here right now.
With that said I can honesty say I can see and understand both sides of this debate in whether the Gen. Joseph E. Johnston statue should be moved or not. What I have a problem with is a group or individuals “demanding” it be moved.
What gives you the right to demand anything? You want change. Great, I get it. But instead of demanding it you should suggest, propose or recommend it. Present a proposal in regard to moving the statue, which I believe should include how you expect to pay for the statue to be moved. If our city, county, and even state starts giving in to demands and paying for them, where does it stop, and how will our cities be able to pay for them all?
We cannot rewrite the past, nor should we. None of us were here 100 years ago and should not be held accountable for what took place then. What we can do is impact the future and this is what we should be working toward.
Steve Snyder
Dalton
