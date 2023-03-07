On Jan. 20, I had an auto accident near the Dalton bypass. I didn’t know then that it would be a life-changing moment for me. Driving home on my lunch hour, I saw a vehicle come toward me at a pretty high speed.
I felt my car being hit with a strong force. I began to tumble for what seemed for a long time and then stopped with a hard impact.
This is to thank God for saving my life and the awesome people who responded so quickly to make possible that I'm alive today.
I was upside-down. I could not open my eyes. I never saw anything, only heard the voices around me. The car called me and asked if I was OK. The person who spoke to me said that they would call dispatch and for me not to worry.
I realized that the seat belt was holding me up, making my breathing even more difficult. I unhooked my seat belt. Not realizing that I was upside-down, I fell and hurt my ankle.
I heard a female voice saying, "Are you OK? Anyone else in the car?" I told her "I can't breathe, I have asthma, I need my inhaler." She told me "It’s going to be OK, take small breaths, they will be coming soon to help you," and she stood there talking to me and stroked my hair to calm me down. I was in so much pain. She was a true blessing because even though I could hardly breathe her voice and presence helped me so much.
I heard the first responders come, and the man who helped me and spoke to me was so efficient but so gentle at the same time. They were so quick to cut me out of the car and take me out. Shortly after, a helicopter landed and I was taken to Erlanger for treatment. The people in the helicopter were also very quick, efficient and thoughtful of the pain I was in.
I also want to thank Georgia State Patrol Cpl. James Cochran. He even followed up to see what my status was.
I want to thank all the people that took part in my treatment and recovery. It is a blessing to know that so many still take pride when it comes to saving someone’s life.
I’m healing slowly, but by the grace of God I not only survived I will be OK one day. I will always remember that there are people that will take care of those who cannot care for themselves.
May God richly bless you all.
Mayra Johnston
Dalton
