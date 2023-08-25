Thank you Whitfield County for our updated senior center.
If you haven’t been to the Whitfield County Senior Center in a while or have never been, you are missing a wonderful experience. The offerings for great food prepared by the staff of Donnell Corn and Karen Todd are the best you could have, especially for $3, or $5 for a takeout plate.
The calendar for activities is endless. Silver Sneakers exercise and yoga stretch meet every day. You don’t want to miss the prizes given away at Big Bingo on the second Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m. Other classes and activities include bridge, embroidery, painting, creative writing, line dancing, guitar class, sewing class, crotchet class, wreath making, stained glass and many more.
On Aug. 31 there is a luau party at 10:30 a.m. with hula dancing and door prizes. In the evening, starting at 6:30, there will be a luau dance and dinner for $7 per person.
The entire center is kept super clean by the staff of Terry Blackwell and Jennifer Debord. Whitfield County has remodeled and painted the center and it looks amazing. A big thank you to Whitfield County for making this a great place for seniors to come and meet new friends and have a good time.
A special thank you to Director Mary Hammontree for making this such a special place and making sure everyone feels welcome and is enjoying this experience, and to Peggy Wright for keeping everything organized.
It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Susan Hunter
Dalton
