For many reasons I was appalled at the televised scenes at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The most appalling were those connecting Christianity to hate and violence. Attackers carried crosses and banners that read “Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president” and showed Jesus wearing a MAGA hat. Stewart Rhodes and Enrique Tarrio now know the truth.
Although America’s founders were influenced by Christian values, only three of the Ten Commandments are represented in the Constitution, the religious commandments aren’t. Moreover, nowhere in the Bible does Jesus call for establishing a theocracy.
Jan. 6, 2021, is the greatest example why our founding fathers separated church and state in the First Amendment. The First Amendment not only keeps government out of religion but keeps some singular religion from establishing a tyrannical government.
The latest First Amendment struggle is Christian Nationalism. Christian Nationalism is an attempt to dupe true Christians into believing Jesus would support a dictator. Christian Nationalism is not patriotism but conservatives wanting to restrict the rights of others. By any other name, merely white supremacists being false prophets. Patriots defend freedom of religion. Declaring a national religion is the ultimate step toward totalitarian government.
Evangelicals support disgraced Michael Flynn promoting Christian Nationalism’s “one nation, one religion.” Obviously, Flynn doesn’t like freedom of religion. Julie Green on ReAwaken America’s tour, calling Trump “God’s son,” can channel God for about $250 a ticket. Trump declared himself “second” only to Jesus. Flynn suggested Trump should have suspended the Constitution, silenced the press and held new elections under military authority. Former vice president Mike Pence promoted his book at a Texas church known for high-profile, anti-Semitic, white nationalist events organized by election deniers.
Beware politicians selling Bibles; religious demagogues promoting one nation, one religion; or blasphemous signs of Jesus clutching the American flag at Calvary.
Since 2016 Southern Baptist membership has fallen 3.1 million, with the steepest decline being whites since 2008. Our founding fathers separated church and state, perhaps one day fearing a supposed “family values” party would support morally-depraved individuals with “secular prophets” using sin for political gain. Conservative values are neither patriotic nor Christian.
The Bible forbids homosexuality and divorce with one exception but evangelicals ignore divorce, freeing LGBTQs to ignore Scripture equally. The Bible doesn’t forbid abortion. The subversion of Christianity by Trump’s seditious believers is destroying our faith and democracy.
David Bean
Chatsworth
