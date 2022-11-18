On behalf of both DOC-UP (Dalton Organization of Churches, United for People), and the hundreds of Dalton-Whitfield County residents whom DOC-UP helps with much-needed financial and counseling help in very dire circumstances, this is a very big thank you to the golfers, sponsors and volunteers who helped make the 2022 DOC-UP Charity Golf Tournament a great success!
And another thank you to the staff at The Farm Golf Club who make sure the tournament is a quality event. Many of the golfers look forward to playing this nationally renowned golf course, many of whom came from outside the immediate area just to play the course.
The tournament was competitive as well as fun. One golfer was surprised to win a 50-inch TV, while another golfer came within 3 inches of winning a $40,000 credit from sponsor North Georgia Toyota on the purchase of any of NGT’s vehicles.
But the thanks also goes to the many Dalton-Whitfield sponsors, among which are Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries, Engineered Floors, Cyra’s Restaurant, Peeples Funeral Home, Marketing Alliance, The Oakwood Cafe, Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty, North Georgia Toyota, Elder Law, Laughter & Jones, plus private donors. In addition, DOC-UP is grateful to partner with another great community golf charity, The Roman Open golf event.
The community and corporate support of DOC-UP is just another shining example of the generosity of the people, companies and organizations that make the Dalton-Whitfield community such a great place to call home!
For more information about DOC-UP, visit the website docupdalton.org or call (706) 529-9000.
Jim Touhy
DOC-UP board member
