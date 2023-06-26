As a father of four and an employer of many young adults and kids, I can’t help but bring up a subject that needs to be addressed. Our children are being sold dangerous products under the assumption that all products are tested and safe. It is due to the flood of illegal, Chinese-manufactured, kid-friendly disposable vapes that are so easily accessible to our kids. With recent steps taken by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), we may slow the tide of these poisonous devices.
The FDA has finally taken decisive action to close the loophole that allowed these illegal vape products into our markets. The recent efforts to regulate vape products are a significant step toward safeguarding the health and well-being of our kids. However, it is crucial that we now shift our focus to robust enforcement measures, as regulation without effective enforcement only serves to fuel the growth of illicit markets.
As FDA Commissioner Robert Califf aptly stated, “Regulation without enforcement is like leaving the front door of a bank unlocked and hoping no one will walk in.” These words resonate deeply in the context of the rising popularity of illegal disposable vape products in kid-friendly flavors and the concerning impact they have on our youth. It is clear that the time has come to take the next step and ensure the strict enforcement of these regulations to protect our communities.
While closing the loophole is an important achievement, it must be followed by a comprehensive plan for enforcement. The FDA, in collaboration with other relevant agencies, must intensify its efforts to combat the illegal sale and distribution of illegal disposable vape products in kid-friendly flavors. This includes increased inspections of retail establishments, rigorous monitoring of online platforms and severe penalties for those who flout the regulations.
Moreover, public awareness campaigns must be launched to educate both consumers and retailers about the risks associated with illegal disposable vape products. By fostering a collective responsibility to prioritize public health we can empower individuals to make informed choices and steer clear of dangerous alternatives.
We can’t allow foreign manufacturers and distributors to exploit loopholes in the system that put our youth at risk.
I’m asking for swift and robust enforcement from the FDA, ensuring that the regulations put in place are not just words on paper but actively safeguard the health and future of Georgia’s kids.
Sincerely,
Kasey Carpenter
Georgia House of Representatives
District 4
