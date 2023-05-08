From its inception in 1963, Bernice Spigel, with her staff and volunteers, strived to build the Creative Arts Guild into a significant institution for the arts. During the ‘60s and early ‘70s the Guild had its ups and downs, but in the mid ‘70s George Chambliss became president of the Guild, and the Guild started an upward trajectory that was just thrilling to watch and more thrilling to be a part of.
We were very active in the Guild, and Ted had the good fortune of following George Chambliss as president, serving an unusual and interesting two-and-a-half years. But the firehouse had its limitations and the Guild needed new energy, ideas and business acumen. We encouraged two friends, George and Rhenda Spence, to become more involved. The Spences and their children became very active, and George became a board member.
George soon became president and began streamlining the Guild’s budget while Ted helped the Guild explore short-term concepts for limited expansion/modification of the Old Firehouse. George then organized a committee to develop plans for a larger facility at a new site.
One afternoon, George asked Ted to meet him at the library on Cappes Street. He said the city was willing to give the Guild a plot of land next to the library. Perusing the property together, Ted said he thought the site was too depressed with limited access and visibility. He then pointed north, saying, “George, why don’t you ask for the property on that hill, a prominent, easily accessible site.” George really liked that idea, and he said he would check with the city.
George was persistent and persuasive, and it was not long until the city gave the site on the hill to the Guild and plans went forward to build a facility on that site. Many people from the Guild and the community joined to help, and the effort was a resounding success.
Forty-plus years after the move from Pentz to Waugh Street and 60 years after its inception, the Guild is still a shining beacon for the arts. May it continue to shine for many years to come!
Ted and Barbara Smith
Ocala, Florida (formerly of Dalton)
