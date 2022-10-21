Beautiful weather, good food and fellowship came together for a very successful Spaghetti Supper 2022. This event is a cornerstone in the annual fundraising efforts that support Friendship House and our mission to provide quality, affordable childcare to the Northwest Georgia community.
The Friendship House team would like to share our gratitude to all who prepared sauce, cooked noodles, provided sponsorship, donated food and paper goods, made desserts, directed traffic, prepared plates, stuffed salad bags and volunteered where needed while somehow maintaining a good sense of humor and a passion for our mission! And of course, a huge thank you to everyone who purchased tickets and came out to get a great plate of spaghetti!
The Spaghetti Supper did not happen last year due to COVID concerns, so we were anxious to have a bigger and better event this year. We were able to put on this event seamlessly thanks to our friends at the Dalton First Baptist Church, and it could not have been a better day! Not only did the church provide the space, but they also recruited volunteers, baked cookies and helped make salads. Our “master cooks” get into the kitchen incredibly early to set things in motion, and later, scores of volunteers came in to work the orders. The layout of the church property was helpful in keeping the lines moving so we could serve our pickup lines like professionals! The Spaghetti Supper is our oldest and second largest fundraiser, and we are so grateful to everyone who played a part in making this such a successful event this year. We are so proud to be a part of the Dalton community.
Friendship House is a Nationally Accredited Program (NAEYC) 3 Star Quality Rated program providing quality, available, affordable childcare to area children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. Tuition is based on the parents’ ability to pay. Like many organizations, we have been challenged in these tough economic times which make this successful event even more important to our program. We have been in the business of working with families for over fifty years, and we want to thank every organization and every individual who helps us continue providing care.
Tracy Clement, Friendship House board chairman
Evette Wheeler, Friendship House Spaghetti Supper chairman
