For the past eight years I have learned a tremendous amount about the city of Dalton and its operations. I feel I have much more to learn, but more importantly, I still have work to do. My passion and commitment to the community is the reason why I am officially announcing my campaign for reelection for Dalton City Council Ward 3.
I am currently employed with Dalton Public Schools as a middle school math teacher. I am a graduate of Dalton High School and a graduate of the University of Phoenix with a degree in business management. I’ve been married to my beautiful wife, Ana, for 19 years, who also teaches for Dalton Public Schools. Together we have two wonderful children, Andre (age 16) and Kamea (age 13), who attend Dalton Public Schools.
As a lifelong resident of Dalton I am motivated and committed to continue to address the problem of childhood poverty here in Dalton. I am equally motivated and committed to fighting for equality for all citizens, working with the Board of Education on a collaborative approach to improve educational outcomes, and investing in job creation and economic development.
I will also continue to study the city’s current housing affordability problems while continuing to review the construction and zoning policies regarding the quality of houses being built. The continuation of allowing construction of low-quality houses will devalue surrounding areas, homes and neighborhoods.
Lastly, I will always demonstrate transparency by providing a voice for equality and integrity in all dealings with the city. I will also continue to work diligently with other county officials to keep improving the quality of life in the community.
These are just a few of my ideas and commitments to all the citizens. I can be reached at (706) 264-4918 or by email at tgoodlett@daltonga.gov or via Facebook at Tyree Goodlett for Dalton City Council.
Thank you for your time. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, and I hope I can count on your vote and your support.
