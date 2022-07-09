We have just received our appraisals and estimated tax notice from the Whitfield County Assessors Office. I was not surprised to see the home appraisals going up since the real estate markets have seen great increases in home prices. I am grateful for the services the county and city provide for citizens and do not quibble about paying that amount which is lower than many other regional governments. (I will admit that it would be good to see more of our taxes going to quality of life assets like the library.)
However, the homestead exempt amount on our notices, the amount that is exempted from school taxes, has not increased in many years. It remains at $150,000 while the average home now sells for $225,000. If that exemption amount were increased, our estimated tax would be lower.
City, county and school officials will be setting the millage rate for taxes for this year very soon. It makes sense for them to increase the homestead exemption to a fair market value on our homes. Let them know that this is reasonable.
Kathryn Sellers
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.