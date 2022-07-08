On July 1, a magical experience took place in downtown Dalton.
An appreciative audience of more than 3,500 turned out for the Creative Arts Guild’s second annual Pops in Burr Park and enjoyed live music and a brilliant fireworks display. The crowd stretched beyond the park into side streets and parking decks, representing one of the largest downtown gatherings in years. Promotional coverage from the Dalton Daily Citizen and other media outlets certainly helped to boost attendance.
Amanda Brown and the Guild team deserve great credit for organizing and executing such a complex event. Since Pops in Burr Park took place, there has been some unintentionally incorrect information posted online suggesting that the Guild only provided the orchestra. That’s an understatement. While Pops in Burr Park is part of the wonderful Off the Rails summer concert series, it is unique in that the event is a total Creative Arts Guild production.
Amanda and the Guild team worked for months on planning craft activities, selecting giveaway items, refining event logistics, searching through fireworks vendors to find an outstanding group to deliver a beautiful set of illuminations, working with local authorities to ensure the fireworks were safe and curating an engaging program that offered family-friendly entertainment from a talented group of musicians and vocalists.
The groundwork of Amanda and the Guild team set the stage for the wonderful performance of the musicians who filled the night air with familiar tunes. The orchestra’s hours of rehearsals and commitment to excellence was reflected in the quality of their work and the joy that could be felt as people sang along with their family and friends. With an unexpectedly large crowd, the sound system was challenged, and that issue will be corrected next year.
In 2023, the Guild will celebrate its 60th anniversary. Events like Pops in Burr Park reinforce the important role that the Guild continues to play in bringing together this region through the arts. Pops in Burr Park celebrates America’s independence and the rich cultural tapestry that helps to define us as a nation.
Kudos to everyone who helped to plan and execute Pops in Burr Park and to the enthusiastic audience that joined in the festivities. It was amazing to see so many people gather after two years of pandemic-related isolation, which is a reminder of how resilient our community and our nation are.
Robert Webb
Dalton
