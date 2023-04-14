Dear editor and my other friends and family members,
Has anyone near and dear to you ever committed suicide? Seventeen years ago, when the call from the Denver police medical officer came to me, I couldn’t breathe. My gut was wrenched! My 38-year-old beautiful, intelligent, entrepreneurial daughter Sandy had taken her own life. I cried out, “Why, Sandy, why?! Why, God, why?!” My brokenhearted physician-husband wept softly, “She was my baby.”
It’s like yesterday! Sandy and I were joined at the hip! I’d stood as matron of honor in her wedding a few years earlier.
She had been diagnosed with rather rapidly advancing lupus disease. Also bipolarism. Had those close to her been more aware and mental health professionals been consulted, had I personally been more observant even from a distance, maybe she’d be alive today.
Please don’t let it happen to you or anyone else you know! Run or walk or just financially support the May 7 Laps for Luis Run/Walk in downtown Dalton at Burr Performing Arts Park. It’s in memory of Luis Perez, who took his own life in December 2021 in Dalton. Proceeds go to help bring mental health assistance to those who may be contemplating suicide. Register at www.lapsforluis.org or lapsforluis@gmail.com. We need you!
Thank you for listening!
Vivian Raitz Carlson
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.