As Black History Month comes to a close, the Dalton-Whitfield Branch of the NAACP would like to thank the Dalton community for its continued support of our branch. The vision of the NAACP is an inclusive community, rooted in liberation, where all persons can exercise their civil and human rights without discrimination.
We know that we cannot move toward that vision without the support of our members, community partners or the community at large.
In the first two months of 2023, the branch sponsored three community events: the MLK Day of Service, the Black History Month Health Fair and the Black History Month Quiz Bowl.
We would like to thank everyone who participated in these events and look forward to what we will do in the coming months.
It is our belief that we can create that inclusive community right here in Dalton and it takes all of us to get there.
Marisa Kelley
Dalton-Whitfield NAACP Branch president
