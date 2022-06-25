“History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.
Our community has loss a great historian, teacher, wife, friend, mother, grandmother and sister. I’m referring to our beloved Patricia Rivers.
When hearing the news that Mrs. Rivers had transformed to eternity, I started to reflect on my personal relationship with her and how she had made an impact in my life. I am proud to state I stand on her shoulders.
Mrs. Rivers lived through many different social transformations. I’m sure she faced many challenges during those social transformations just like today, but worse. Mrs. Rivers led by example in her profession as a nurse and as a community leader. We as a community are better because we had the opportunity to know you.
Our community is sad but the universe is happy to have a shining star dancing. Heaven is happy to have an angel dancing. Mrs. Rivers will always be in our hearts.
Roy, Lilly Clark and family
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.