The Dalton High School Drama Club recently had the opportunity to perform their one-act play “Something Rotten!” at the Springer Opera House for the Georgia Thespian Conference.
The Springer Opera House is a historic and prestigious venue that has hosted some of the biggest names in the world of theatre. The fact that the Dalton High School Drama Club was able to grace its stage is truly remarkable. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the cast and our director.
The students put on two fantastic performances to two packed houses. This experience will probably remain in our memories for the rest of the cast’s lives.
Jeb Bethel
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.